The Emeralds of the Lion defeated 3-1 to the UANL Tigers (4-3 on the aggregate score) in it second leg of the Concachampions which was played on the field of the Leon Stadium and will face the LAFC commanded by Carlos candle in the Grand finale. The goals were the work of Fidel Ambriz at minute 10, Ángel Mena at 15′ and Adonis Frías at 79′. Raymundo Fulgencio scored for Tigres at 68′.

The actions

The first warning was from André-Pierre Gignacwho took a powerful shot that went to the side of Rodolfo Cota’s goal, at minute 2. the beast did not want to be left behind, little by little he was lurking at the door of Nahuel Guzman. It was in the midfield where the ball circulated, without going any further.

Suddenly, Fidel Ambriz He took the segments outside the area and dared to finish off with his left foot to open the scoring at minute 10. Lion He was already up on the scoreboard and the best was yet to come minutes later.

Fidel Ambriz opened the scoring Twitter @clubleonfc

Julian Quinones received the yellow card eleven’ for committing a mistake. Suddenly, a play that arose from the right wing caused the goalkeeper from tigers, Nahuel Guzman rejected the ball, but a rebound was used by Angel Mena to put his right leg in and push towards the bottom of the nets and thus score the second favorable for the Esmeraldas, by fifteen’.

Ángel Mena (13) during his celebration Jam Media

Nevertheless, the Sultana del Norte team had an opportunity with a free kick that had no effect. At 21′, Fernando Gorriaran had to leave the field of play for a injuryinstead entered Nicholas Ibanez. Upon reaching half an hour of the game, the Green Bellies became masters and lords of the match.

towards the final stretch, the Esmeraldas moved the ball to try to find some other dangerous play in the defensive zone of Tigresbut they were able to avoid the third goal from Nicolás Larcamón’s pupils.

To the 40′, Victor Davila he received a foul, for which the assists had to be entered, although the León player rejoined and continued on the field. To the 40’+6, Guido Pizarro fouled Víctor Dávila, for which he was reprimanded. In this way, both teams went to rest.

Already in the second time, Lion it waited for the approaches of the team from San Nicolás de los Garza, but the defenders waited and rejected the attacks. To the 68′, Raymundo Fulgencio took the corner kick, Rafael Carioca He returned the ball to him, made a cut and finished off from the right to bring the cats closer.

Raymundo Fulgencio discounted for Tigres after making a change EFE

To the 76′, Tigres goalkeeperNahuel Guzmán complained that the fans of the Lion threw objects at him, one fell into his arm and he began to argue with the central referee Said Martinez Soto; However, the emeralds they scored again 78′ in a corner kick from the left wing taken by Víctor Dávila, Adonis Frias he simply pushed the ball with his left leg to place the 3-1 (4-3 on aggregate) and immediately remove the tigers when there were just over 10 minutes left in the game.

Adonis Frías was in charge of placing the third goal for León Jam Media

towards the final stretch, tigers He had another opportunity with a corner kick that was rejected by the Leon defense. the pupils of Robert Dante Siboldi They did not lower their arms, they had to take advantage of the added six minutes. However, the spirits heated up on the part of the Tigres players, despite insisting, they failed to bear fruit in their repeated attempts.

Thus, Lion became the second finalist of the Concachampions and will face the whole of the LAFC of the MLS commanded by Carlos candle.