Mexico.- Through social networks the Club Leon surprisingly announced that the second leg of the round of 8 of the concachampions against Tauro FC will be played with only a capacity of 50% of the stadium’s capacity, this due to the fact that the concacaf He has ordered them to reduce attendance as punishment after actions carried out by his fans.

According to the statement from the emerald team, this sanction came from have performed the homophobic cry during the duel against the Seattle Sounders in the last editionan action that has been tried to eradicate for a long time and that had worked in a certain way because in the stadiums of Mexico it has decreased, but in matches outside the country it is still somewhat complicated.

“Derived from the sanction received by the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee, and due to the discriminatory cry registered during the qualifying series between Club León and Seattle Sounders of the last edition of the Champions League, our match against Tauro FC, corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16, will have a limited capacity of 50% at the León Stadium”, it can be read.

With this sanction, the return match that is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, will not be able to have more than half of the stadium in capacity. Even so, Nicolás Larcamón’s team was able to take an important advantage of 1-0, in addition to the fact that in the Concachampions

The issue of the sight goal is still valid, so it would be forcing the rival to score at least 2 to advance.