San Pedro Sula.- Tuzos from Pachuca visited the Honduran Club Motagua to get a result that works for them for the second leg of the Concachampions round of 8 at the Hidalgo stadium.

With a cloudy score of 0-0, those led by Guillermo Almada withdrew from the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium to come to Mexico to win in the ‘Huracán’, since if there is another tie in this tie, the match will have to be played for thirty more minutes.

The Hidalguenses lived a game stuck and with a semi-slow rhythm that both squads recorded few attempts to dunk into the opponent’s portal. Tuzos tried more than once in the second half and ended up forgiving the catrachos.

When the second period began, Javier Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López put a sweet on Marino Hinestroza who only had to give direction to the ball, however he took a pepinazo that not even the goalkeeper himself, Jonathan Rougier did for the ball.

The other attempts were saved by the goalkeeper and they passed to the side. In the end, the score remained the same until 90+6′ into the match, when the respected man manifested himself in the stands whistling the exhibition of the teams in this first leg of the Concacaf Champions League.

The return duel will be played next Thursday, March 16 at 8:15 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:15 p.m. (Culiacán time).