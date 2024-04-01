In the midst of the excitement aroused by the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami, led by Argentine star Lionel Messi, will face the powerful Rayados de Monterrey, in one of the most anticipated duels of the quarterfinals.

The match between Inter and Monterrey, scheduled in Miami, promises to be a clash between two teams with millionaire payrollsaccording to the Transfermarkt portal.

Inter Miami has the most valuable payroll in the MLSestimated at about 91 million dollars, while the Rayados del Monterrey lead the Liga MX with a value of 102.1 million dollars.

However, the main unknown revolves around the participation of Messi, who has been absent from Inter Miami's last three games due to a right leg injury.

The team's coach, the Argentine Gerardo Martinohas stated that the decision to field Messi will depend on the risk it represents for his recovery.

The duel between Inter Miami and Rayados de Monterrey will take place on Wednesday at the Chase stadium in Fort Lauderdale, being one of the most notable matches of the Concachampions quarterfinals.

In addition to this confrontation, the competition will also feature the participation of other Mexican teams, such as the Tigres, America and Pachucawho will seek to advance to the semifinals facing American and Costa Rican rivals.

In summary, the Concacaf Champions Cup-2024 continues to generate expectations and emotions, highlighting the confrontation between Inter Miami and Monterrey as one of the most anticipated moments for soccer fans in the region.