Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Just last week there were different acts of violence during the activity in Liga MX, this time in the Concacaf Champions League prior to the commitment between Tigres UANL and Club León in the first leg semifinals.

In the vicinity of the University stadium, the auriazules and emeraldas baristas met until they caused a brawl. The security elements and the police on horseback acted immediately to separate those involved.

The situation did not escalate after the reaction of the police, but that did not stop the entrances to ‘El Volcán’ from registering more attacks between the batons. In the end, each side went its own way and the duel was carried out without any complications.

We recommend you read

Tigres UANL defeated León 2-1 with the scores of Sebastián Córdova and Luis Quiñones. The beast got the visitor’s goal through Víctor Dávila. The return will be played next Wednesday, May 2 at the Nou Camp stadium in Guanajuato.