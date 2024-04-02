United States.- Through a press release, Concacaf reported that due to the bad weather in USAthe match Columbus Cruz vs UANL Tigers It will have to be played an hour and a half after its usual programming.

Apparently the bad weather in Columbus Ohio threatens a possible electrical storm around the stadium lower.com field will host the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Conca Champions 2024.

In the first instance, the duel at Columbus's home had to be played at 5:00 p.m., however after the time change the value will be in circulation at 6:30 p.m.

This match will open the hostilities of this third stage corresponding to the 2024 season of the Concacaf Champions Cup, which has four Mexican teams, three from the United States and one from Costa Rica.

In addition to Los Tigres Uanl, the Mexican champion Club América will see activity in the neighboring country against New England Revolution at the Gillete Stadium, starting at 8:00 p.m.

