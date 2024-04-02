The Eagles of America They visit this Tuesday the whole of the New England of the MLS, for the first leg of the 4th finals of the Concachampions and it will do so with an incomplete team, since some of its players will not be able to arrive due to injury issues, although it is not all bad news, since other elements may be there, even a surprise has made the fans happy.

In the first report that was released before the flight from America to the United States, it was revealed that Julian Quiñones and Brian Rodriguez They were not going to be part of the game since they were injured, Quiñones from his match with the Mexican National Team, and Rodríguez from his trip with the Uruguayan National Team.

They were also joined Ilian Hernandezwho in his last game against Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX He was injured due to a muscle issue and did not make the trip with the team. Up to that point there were going to be 3 elements that would not be available for the first leg.

But secondly, it was announced that Brian Rodríguez would travel with the team, it was even reported that this Monday night he joined the team in the United States, which confirms that it will be one of the elements that can see minutes this day. André Jardine considers it so.

And the good news continues as they also reported Alvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas, two elements who were injured on the FIFA Date and after a week of rest were able to recover and are now ready to see action. They were also joined by Igor Lichnovsky who had a rest in the last duel but now has only been called up.

Possible Alignment

Goalkeeper: Luis Ángel Malagón

Defenses: Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Cristian Calderón

Media: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo and Salvador Reyes

Forwards: Brian Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martín

This match is scheduled to be played this Tuesday, April 2 at 7:00 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the Fox Sports signal.