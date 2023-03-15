Guadalajara Jalisco.- Guadalajara Atlas responded on the court Jalisco stadium to avoid playing a role in the Concacaf Champions League, a tournament that was on the brink of the abyss after losing by beating, 4-1, against Olympia from Honduras on the way

the eleventh of Benjamin Mora He left urgently and before completing the five minutes Julian Quinones The first one was lost in a head remae that gave him no direction. He got his revenge on him later when he jumped for the ball and it ended up deep in the goal.

After the advantage we saw a renewed Atlistas squad determined to go for those two goals that would place them on the other side of the competition. In the complementary part Jonathan Herrera the round one fitted when it was inert and later the miracle would come through Aldo Rocha.

The Mexican midfielder fired a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball stung dangerously and given the lack of concentration of the Hondurans, he accelerated to counter-finish with the open frame to give Atlas the result that placed them in 4th gradehe.

Julián Quiñonea scored twice

The players of the olympia they fell emotionally to see how the advantage vanished in the ‘Pearl Tapatia’to such a degree that they made a mistake in their own area so that Julian Quinones he will sting the ball and in aggregate he will score the double to finalize a global of 5-4.

Luis Reyes celebrates the victory

Benjamín Mora and his family celebrate the somersault

Atlas de Guadalajara is the first of the Mexicans to advance to the next stage of the Concacaf Champions League. Their next rival will be the Philadelphia Union of the United States, who thrashed Alianza of El Salvador with authority, 4-0, today.