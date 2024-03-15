Just a few hours ago the rival confirmed that the America club would face in the 4th finals of the ConcachampionsIt was also revealed that the Eagles would close the visiting series, this due to having had a lower performance than the New England team, but as soon as it was announced, the rumor began to be replicated that this would change at the request of the MLS club. .

Although Concacaf has not revealed the official schedules for this round, the arrangement had been with América opening at the Azteca on April 2 and closing in New England on the 9th of the same month, but according to reports the American team will not have available its

stadium for the return so to avoid losing which would represent an advantage, they would have decided to start at home and close on a visit.

Gustavo Mendoza of Fox Sports shared the situation on social networks, ensuring that the change is a fact, “It turns out that New England has the stadium occupied for April 9, so they asked Club América to play first on April 2 in the Gillete Stadium and then will close on April 9 at the Azteca,” it reads.

The situation is that for that day, the New England campus would be occupied by a trade fair, called NEPPA Expowhich will last two days so it will be impossible for the Concachampions duel to take place on that date.

For now, Concacaf has not made the change of venue for these matches official, but it is expected that in the next few hours it will become official and thus make way for América to play at home again in the definition of the series. It must be remembered that for this instance the away goal still continues, so that could be an important criterion for the series.