This Wednesday, March 6, America and Chivas They will see each other again in a National Classicbut it will not be just any duel, since their confrontation will be within the framework of the round of 8 of the Concachampionsthis being the second time that they have met in an international tournament.

As rare as it may happen, in continental competition like the Concachampions the two biggest teams in the Liga MX They had only met face to face once and it dates back to 1985, in a couple of games that were played in the United States and which left the Águilas del América as the winner.

The first leg match was played on April 9, 1985 at the Memorial Coliseum with a score of 3-1 in favor of América. The goals were scored by Carlos Hermosillo and Eduardo Bacas for the Águilas, while Fernando Quirarte scored for the Flock.

América and Chivas meet again in an international tournament | Photo: Jam Media

The second leg was played a few weeks later, on April 23, 1985 in the same venue. This match ended 1-1 with goals from Fernando Quirarte and Juan Antonio Luna. With this the score ended 2-4 in favor of América who continued in the competition.

In Liga MX it is more common for faces to be seen, the closest victory was for Chivas, who eliminated América in the semifinals of Clausura 2023. Although in direct duels in the regular role it is América who takes the favorable scores.

The actions of this match will be played this Wednesday, March 6 from the Akron court at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the signal Fox Sports.