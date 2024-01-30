The start of the 59th edition of the Concacaf Champions League is just around the corner. A total of six teams from the confederation will participate in this edition of the confederation tournament. Liga MX: Pachuca, Tigers, Toluca, Chivas de Guadalajara, Monterey and America.
The competition will have a new format: this time there will be five rounds and it will be played by direct elimination instead of including a group stage as before. 22 teams will play in the first round, five more will join the round of 16 stage.
Below we tell you what the activity of the Mexican teams will be like in this contest.
Five Mexican teams will play in the first round of the 2024 Concacaf Champions League. Below we show you the pairings, as well as the dates on which the round-trip duels will be played.
|
Game
|
Stadium
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Communications vs Monterrey
|
Going
|
Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium
|
February 6th
|
7:00 p.m. (Mexico)
|
Monterrey vs Communications
|
Lap
|
BBVA Stadium
|
February 15
|
9:15 p.m. (Mexico)
|
Real Estelí vs America
|
Going
|
Independence Stadium
|
February 6th
|
9:00 p.m. (Mexico)
|
America vs Real Estelí
|
Lap
|
Sports City Stadium
|
February 14th
|
9:15 p.m. (Mexico)
|
Herediano vs Toluca
|
Going
|
Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium
|
February 7th
|
17:00 hrs (Mexico)
|
Toluca vs Herediano
|
Lap
|
Nemesio Diez Stadium
|
February 15
|
7:00 p.m. (Mexico)
|
Forge FC vs Chivas de Guadalajara
|
Going
|
Tim Hortons Field
|
February 7th
|
7:00 p.m. (Mexico)
|
Chivas de Guadalajara vs Forge FC
|
Lap
|
Akron Stadium
|
February 13th
|
9:00 p.m. (Mexico)
|
Whitecaps vs Tigers
|
Going
|
Westhills Stadium
|
February 7th
|
9:00 p.m. (Mexico)
|
Tigers vs Whitecaps
|
Lap
|
University Stadium
|
February 14th
|
7:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Pachuca, the sixth Mexican team in the competition, will advance directly to the round of 16 of the competition. The Tuzos will begin their participation in the contest on March 5, as visitors, and will receive the return leg at the Hidalgo Stadium on the 12th of that same month.
The rival of the people from Hidalgo has yet to be defined.
In addition to Pachuca, the Columbus Crew, Robinhood, Inter Miami and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense are already installed in the round of 16 stage.
