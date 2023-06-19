This Sunday the selection of the USA champion was proclaimed Concacaf Nations Leagueby beating their counterpart from Canada 2-0 in the grand final.
The team led by coach Brian Callaghan had no impediment and with goals from Chris Richards (12′) and Folarin Balogun (34′), they ended up proclaiming themselves champions of the tournament.
With this title, the combined stars and stripes have become the new ‘giant’ of Concacaf in recent years, beating the Mexican team that has not played a good game since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when they defeated Germany 1-0 with a goal from Hirving Lozano.
Likewise, with this victory, the group of United Statess became a two-time champion of the Nations League, after defeating the Mexican team 3-2 in the grand final in the 2019-2020 edition, where the hero of the match was Chelsea footballer Christian Pulisic, who at minute 114′ scored the goal of the sentence.
In that way, USA It continues to advance in terms of soccer, it refers to leaps and bounds, surpassing teams from Canada and Mexico in recent years, who until 4 years ago were considered the true and only ‘giant’ of Concacaf.
