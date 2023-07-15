This will be the third edition of the contest, in which the 41 teams affiliated with the area of ​​the CONCACAF. Added to this, the tournament will serve as a qualifying process for the next America’s Cup 2024.

Groups for the Concacaf Nations League that grants places for Copa América 2024.

Only the first two teams from Groups A and B advance to the quarterfinal phase, where the teams from Canada, the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica are already there.@TigoSportsPA pic.twitter.com/N2SZibLV1U — Alex Café Radio Sports (@caferadiosport) May 17, 2023

The 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League Draw results for League C, B, & A. Canada, USA, Mexico and Costa Rica all received a bye to the quarter-finals! pic.twitter.com/xdw2DKAhno — Josh Deming (@tv_jjd) May 16, 2023

The quarterfinal round will be played in roundtrip matches and the winners of each bracket will advance to the finals. In addition to this, these same winners will qualify for the America’s Cup 2024. In the case of the four defeated in the quarterfinals, an internal repechage will be held to determine the last two classified for the CONMEBOL tournament.

The finals of the Nations League and the internal repechages will be played on the same dates and a single venue to be confirmed.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for November, while the finals and playoffs will be in March 2024.

(To be defined) vs (To be defined)