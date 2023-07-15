Just recently we met the champion of the CONCACAF Nations Leaguewith USA rising as the two-time champion by beating Canada. However, the teams have to prepare quickly because the next 2023-2024 edition will start soon.
This will be the third edition of the contest, in which the 41 teams affiliated with the area of the CONCACAF. Added to this, the tournament will serve as a qualifying process for the next America’s Cup 2024.
The 41 nations that make up the region will be distributed into three different leagues according to their football performance in the last championship. However, the A-League It underwent important changes, since it went from having 12 to 16 teams, apart from an extra round of quarterfinals, thus increasing the direct elimination duels. At the same time, the B League will remain as before and the C League It will be reduced from 13 to 9 squads.
Focusing on the A-League, 12 of the 16 teams will be divided into two groups of six, where they will play a total of four games (two at home and two away). The twelve teams will be the ones with the lowest ranking in the CONCACAF ranking of March 2023 and the first and second place of each group will go to the quarterfinal round, where the four best ranked teams will be waiting, according to the same ranking.
The quarterfinal round will be played in roundtrip matches and the winners of each bracket will advance to the finals. In addition to this, these same winners will qualify for the America’s Cup 2024. In the case of the four defeated in the quarterfinals, an internal repechage will be held to determine the last two classified for the CONMEBOL tournament.
The finals of the Nations League and the internal repechages will be played on the same dates and a single venue to be confirmed.
It includes 16 teams divided into groups of four teams. Each one will play a total of six games in a round-robin system, that is, three home games and three away games.
It will have nine teams divided into three groups of three teams, playing roundtrip, for a total of four commitments per team in a round-robin system.
The Group Phase of the A-League will take place in the months of September and October 2023, while for the Leagues B and C It will run until November 2023.
The quarterfinals are scheduled for November, while the finals and playoffs will be in March 2024.
For this new season, promotion and relegation resume. The teams that finish in fifth and sixth place in the A-League and the teams in fourth place in the B League will go down, while the group winners of the Leagues B and Cas well as the second best position in the C.They will level up.
Anguilla, Barbuda and Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, Canada, Costa RicaCuba, Curacao, Dominica, The Savior, USAGrenada, Guadeloupe, GuatemalaFrench Guyana, Guyana, Haiti, HondurasCayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands, JamaicaMartinique, MexicoMontserrat, Nicaragua, PanamaPuerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Saint Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Surinam, Trinidad and Tobago.
LEAGUE A
GROUP A
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
Panama
|
Quarter finals
|
2
|
Guatemala
|
Quarter finals
|
3
|
The Savior
|
4
|
Martinique
|
5
|
curacao
|
Decline
|
6
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Decline
B GROUP
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
Haiti
|
Quarter finals
|
2
|
Jamaica
|
Quarter finals
|
3
|
Honduras
|
4
|
Cuba
|
5
|
Surinam
|
Decline
|
6
|
Grenade
|
Decline
LEAGUE B
GROUP A
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
Guadeloupe
|
Ascent
|
2
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
3
|
St. Lucia
|
4
|
San Martin
|
Decline
B GROUP
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
Nicaragua
|
Ascent
|
2
|
Dominican Republic
|
3
|
Montserrat
|
4
|
barbados
|
Decline
GROUP C
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
french guyana
|
Ascent
|
2
|
Bermuda
|
3
|
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|
4
|
belize
|
Decline
GROUP D
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
guyana
|
Ascent
|
2
|
Old and bearded
|
3
|
Puerto Rico
|
4
|
Bahamas
|
Decline
C LEAGUE
GROUP A
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
bonaire
|
Ascent
|
2
|
San Martin
|
Possible promotion
|
3
|
Eel
B GROUP
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
Aruba
|
Ascent
|
2
|
Cayman Islands
|
Possible promotion
|
3
|
US Virgin Islands
GROUP C
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
Dominica
|
Ascent
|
2
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
Possible promotion
|
3
|
British Virgin Islands
BEST SECONDS
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
G.
|
AND
|
P
|
gf
|
GC
|
DIF
|
CLASSIFICATION
|
1
|
To define
|
Ascent
|
2
|
To define
|
3
|
To define
QUARTER FINALS
|
GAME
|
GOING
|
LAP
|
Mexico vs (To be defined)
|
United States vs (To be defined)
|
Costa Rica vs (To be defined)
|
Canada vs (To be defined)
semifinals
(To be defined) vs (To be defined)
(To be defined) vs (To be defined)
FINAL
(To be defined) vs (To be defined)
THIRD PLACE
(To be defined) vs (To be defined)
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
September 7th
|
Panama vs Martinique
|
September 7th
|
Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao
|
September 7th
|
Guatemala vs El Salvador
|
September 7th
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Guadeloupe
|
September 7th
|
Saint Martin vs. Saint Lucia
|
September 7th
|
Anguilla vs Saint Martin
|
September 7th
|
US Virgin Islands vs Cayman Islands
|
September 8th
|
Haiti vs. Cuba
|
September 8th
|
Grenada vs Suriname
|
September 8th
|
Jamaica vs. Honduras
|
September 8th
|
Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua
|
September 8th
|
Barbados vs. Montserrat
|
September 8th
|
Bermuda vs Guyana
|
September 8th
|
Belize vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
September 9
|
Antigua and Barbuda vs Guyana
|
September 9
|
Bahamas vs. Puerto Rico
|
September 9
|
British Virgin Islands vs Turks and Caicos Islands
|
September, 10th
|
Guatemala vs. Panama
|
September, 10th
|
Martinique vs Curaçao
|
September, 10th
|
El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|
September, 10th
|
Guadeloupe vs San Martin
|
September, 10th
|
Saint Lucia vs Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
11 of September
|
Nicaragua vs. Barbados
|
11 of September
|
Montserrat vs Dominican Republic
|
11 of September
|
Saint Martin vs Bonaire
|
11 of September
|
Cayman Islands vs Aruba
|
September 12
|
Jamaica vs. Haiti
|
September 12
|
Cuba vs Suriname
|
September 12
|
Honduras vs Grenada
|
September 12
|
Tucas and Caicos Islands vs. Dominica
|
September 12
|
French Guiana vs Belize
|
September 12
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Bermuda
|
September 12
|
Guyana vs Bahamas
|
September 12
|
Puerto Rico vs. Antigua and Barbuda
|
October 12 °
|
Suriname vs Haiti
|
October 12 °
|
Cuba vs. Honduras
|
October 12 °
|
Grenada vs. Jamaica
|
October 12 °
|
Saint Lucia vs. Guadeloupe
|
October 12 °
|
Saint Martin vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
October 12 °
|
Bonaire vs Anguilla
|
October 12 °
|
Dominica vs British Virgin Islands
|
October 13
|
Curaçao vs Panama
|
October 13
|
Martinique vs El Salvador
|
October 13
|
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guatemala
|
October 13
|
Montserrat vs. Nicaragua
|
October 13
|
Barbados vs Dominican Republic
|
October 13
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs French Guyana
|
October 13
|
Belize vs Bermuda
|
October 14th
|
Puerto Rico vs. Guyana
|
October 14th
|
Bahamas vs. Antigua and Barbuda
|
October 14th
|
Aruba vs. US Virgin Islands
|
October 15th
|
Haiti vs. Jamaica
|
October 15th
|
Honduras vs. Cuba
|
October 15th
|
Suriname vs Grenada
|
October 15th
|
Guadeloupe vs Saint Lucia
|
October 15th
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Saint Martin
|
October 16
|
Nicaragua vs. Montserrat
|
October 16
|
Dominican Republic vs Barbados
|
October 16
|
Saint Martin vs Anguilla
|
October 16
|
Turks and Caicos Islands vs British Virgin Islands
|
October the 17th
|
Panama vs. Guatemala
|
October the 17th
|
El Salvador vs Martinique
|
October the 17th
|
Curaçao vs Trinidad and Tobago
|
October the 17th
|
French Guyana vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
October the 17th
|
Bermuda vs Belize
|
October the 17th
|
Guyana vs. Puerto Rico
|
October the 17th
|
Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas
|
October the 17th
|
Cayman Islands vs. US Virgin Islands
|
Nov. 16
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Saint Lucia
|
Nov. 16
|
Saint Martin vs. Guadalupe
|
Nov. 16
|
US Virgin Islands vs Aruba
|
Nov. 16
|
British Virgin Islands vs Dominica
|
November 17
|
Dominican Republic vs Montserrat
|
November 17
|
Barbados vs. Nicaragua
|
November 17
|
Bermuda vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
November 17
|
Belize vs French Guyana
|
November 18th
|
Antigua and Barbuda vs. Puerto Rico
|
November 18th
|
Bahamas vs. Guyana
|
November 18th
|
Anguilla vs Bonaire
|
November 19th
|
Guadeloupe vs Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
November 19th
|
Saint Lucia vs Saint Martin
|
November 20
|
Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic
|
November 20
|
Montserrat vs Barbados
|
November 20
|
Aruba vs Cayman Islands
|
November 20
|
Dominica vs Turks and Caicos Islands
|
November 21
|
French Guiana vs Bermuda
|
November 21
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Belize
|
November 21
|
Guyana vs. Antigua and Barbuda
|
November 21
|
Puerto Rico vs Bahamas
|
November 21
|
Bonaire vs Saint Martin
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
SCORED GOALS
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
