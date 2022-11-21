The World Cup in Qatar 2022 has started, and despite the fact that there are 4 years left for the World Cup in Mexico, USA Y Canadait was revealed that the colossal Aztec stadium will again witness an inauguration of the world fair.
It was Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf who reported this Monday in Qatar that there will be a triple opening, one of them at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City; another in the Sofi Stadium, in Los Angeles and the third in Canada.
“We are going to make this decision next year. The sure thing is that we will have three openings, not just one. One in Canada, one in Mexico and one in the United States”mentioned for the Espacio Conmebol in Doha.
In this way, once again, the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will host the opening game of the World Cup. You have to remember that in Mexico 70 Azteca witnessed the game between Mexico and the USSR, which ended in a goalless draw; the second was in Mexico 86, with the opening match between Bulgaria and Italy with a score of 1-1. Now, he expects a victory for the first time in history.
On the other hand, the next World Cup will be the first shared between three countries, in addition to going from 32 teams to 48. It will be in 2023 when the Aztec stadium be subjected to modifications to house the just cup.
