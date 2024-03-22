Dallas, Texas.- The Mexican Soccer Team seeks its own revenge against the United States national team in the next final of the Concacaf Nations League.

He Tricolor took the last tape available to secure his place in the title dispute, the same as the US Soccer It has already lifted in the last two editions held in the 2019-2020 and 2022-23 seasons.

The National selection suffered in the first dispute when the United States national team was consecrated as champion of the tournament by being reborn as the Phoenix Bird after a 2-0 loss; ended up winning 3-2 in overtime.

After the resumption of Concacaf Nations League due to the pandemic situation Covid-19, Mexico did not make it to the championship game after being paraded by the 'Team USA'3-0, in semis.

Edson Álvarez opened the round in Dallas

Twitter National Team

Almost a year after that humiliation, the The Mexican Futbol selection refine details to beat the first time Stars and Stripes in the Nations League at the time of ending its hegemony.

He selector, Jaime Lozanowants to achieve what the others could not do Argentines: Gerardo Martino (runner-up) and Diego Cocca (third position) In previous editions of Concacaf Classic.

Jaime Lozano on the technical area

Twitter National Team

Mexico climbed onto the Grand finale after passing over the Panamanian Soccer Team (3-0) with the goals of Edson Alvarez, Julian Quiñones and Orbelin Pineda.

Mexico beat Panama in the semis

Twitter Mexican National Team

For its part, USA She was seconds away from being eliminated against her counterpart Jamaicabut they tied on the hour mark and in extra time managed to come back to defend their crown against the Aztec Selection.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the Grand finale of the Concacaf Nations League, Mexico vs United States.

View from the AT&T Stadium stands

Twitter AT&T Stadium

The final Mexico-USA will be played this Sunday, March 24 from AT&T Stadiumin Arlington. Texas. The ball will be in motion starting at 7:15 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:15 p.m. (Culiacan time).

The broadcast of the match will be available on Canal de Las Estrellas and Azteca 7 on national television. On pay TV the game will appear on TUDN and on the streaming platform it will appear on Vix Premium.

