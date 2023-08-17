This will be the 59th edition of the concachampions and although at first it was planned that 50 teams would participate, in the end it was decided to lower it to 27, already knowing nine of the competitors.

The tournament will be played by direct elimination and will consist of five rounds: first round, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The first four rounds will include Roundtrip matches, while the final will be played in a single match over a weekend. Of the total of 27 clubs, 22 will start playing in the first round and five will receive a direct pass to the round of 16.

Likewise, there will be six clubs from the Central America Zone. five clubs of the CONCACAF Central American Cup and the champion of the same contest.

Finally, three squads of the Caribbean zone. Together with the champion CONCACAF Caribbean Cup The second and third place of the tournament will appear.

Tigres (Second best placed champion in the 2022-2023 season)

Toluca (2022 Apertura runner-up)

Chivas (2023 Clausura runner-up)

Rayados (First place in the general table of the 2022-2023 season)

America (Second place in the general table of the 2022-2023 season)

Nashville SC (2023 Leagues Cup Finalist)

Second round: 16 teams participate, eleven winners of the first round, plus five teams; champions of Mexico, the United States, North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Then come the quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand final, where the champion will classify the FIFA Club World Cup.