The reflectors will be on the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League 2023-2024, thanks to the classification of the inter miami of the MLS, led by Argentine Lionel Messi, after reaching the grand final of the League Cup 2023a contest where the North American clubs collided with the Liga MX.
This will be the 59th edition of the concachampions and although at first it was planned that 50 teams would participate, in the end it was decided to lower it to 27, already knowing nine of the competitors.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The way to classify Concachampions 2023-2024 has a new format, distributing the tickets to the winners of the three regional tournaments, apart from receiving the league monarchs of their respective countries, as well as those of the national cups.
The tournament will be played by direct elimination and will consist of five rounds: first round, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The first four rounds will include Roundtrip matches, while the final will be played in a single match over a weekend. Of the total of 27 clubs, 22 will start playing in the first round and five will receive a direct pass to the round of 16.
The concachampions will have 18 teams from the North American Zone. three clubs Canadafive of USAfive of Mexico and two clubs of the League Cup. Likewise, the champion of the League Cupthe monarch of the MLS and the one of the MX League.
Likewise, there will be six clubs from the Central America Zone. five clubs of the CONCACAF Central American Cup and the champion of the same contest.
Finally, three squads of the Caribbean zone. Together with the champion CONCACAF Caribbean Cup The second and third place of the tournament will appear.
CANADA:
Vancouver Whitecaps (2023 Canadian Championship Champion).
MEXICO:
Pachuca (Best placed champion in the 2022-2023 season)
Tigres (Second best placed champion in the 2022-2023 season)
Toluca (2022 Apertura runner-up)
Chivas (2023 Clausura runner-up)
Rayados (First place in the general table of the 2022-2023 season)
America (Second place in the general table of the 2022-2023 season)
USA:
inter miami (2023 Leagues Cup Finalist)
Nashville SC (2023 Leagues Cup Finalist)
First round: 22 teams participate.
Second round: 16 teams participate, eleven winners of the first round, plus five teams; champions of Mexico, the United States, North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Then come the quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand final, where the champion will classify the FIFA Club World Cup.
The dates for the start and end of the tournament have not yet been revealed. In fact, it is not known when the draw will be or how the drums will be.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#CONCACAF #Champions #League #qualified #teams #schedule #format
Leave a Reply