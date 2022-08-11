Council says cases are growing in Brazil; 2,004 people have already been diagnosed with the disease

O conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) asked the Ministry of Health this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) that monkeypox is declared an Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Interest).

In a statement sent to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the agency says that cases of the disease are growing rapidly in Brazil, which would justify the suggestion. Here’s the intact (138 KB).

“On July 25 we had a record of 813 confirmed cases and on July 8 we had a record of 2,293 accumulated cases. A 182% increase in 2 weeks”says the document.

Conass also states that Brazil should consider the positions of the WHO (World Health Organization), which declared the new smallpox a global emergency on July 24.

The unavailability of vaccines to prevent the disease is also highlighted by the council.

In 2020, an Espin was declared for the covid-19 pandemic.

Brazil confirmed 2,004 cases of monkeypox as of Friday (5.Aug). According to data from the Ministry of Health, the state with the most infected is São Paulo, with 1,501. Rio de Janeiro (230), Minas Gerais (81) and Goiás (38) follow.

Until 5th, Brazil confirmed one death caused by the disease, in Minas Gerais. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient had compromised immunity due to other health problems.

Since May, the world has had the biggest outbreak of the virus outside of Africa. O Power 360 prepared a report explaining monkeypox.