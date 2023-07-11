Volkswagen campaign uses technology to create a scene of a singer who died in 1982 singing alongside her daughter, Maria Rita

O conar (Brazilian National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation) instituted this Monday (July 10, 2023) an ethical process to investigate the advertising of volkswagen that recreated the MPB (Brazilian popular music) singer Elis Regina (1945-1982) using techniques of deepfake and AI (artificial intelligence).

Entitled “VW Brasil 70: The new came again”, the campaign produced by the agency AlmapBBDO showed the artist who died in 1982 driving a Kombi while singing the song “Como Nosso Parents” with her daughter, the also singer Maria Rita, who drives an ID.Buzz. The film was made in celebration of Volkswagen’s 70th anniversary in Brazil.

In a note about the process (read below)Conar mentioned “consumer complaint” who question “whether it is ethical or not” the use of technological tool and artificial intelligence to bring dead person back to life. “Additionally, the possibility of such use causing confusion between fiction and reality for some people, especially children and adolescents, is questioned”he said.

The advertisement was denounced by the lawyer Gabriel de Britto Silva and asks for the interruption of the advertisement and the warning for the advertisement. claimed to be necessary “the limitation of the use of AI in advertising and the establishment of guidelines for its use”. Here’s the full (95 KB).

“The emotion came in the same proportion as the discomfort. This fact allows for reflections on questions of an ethical nature, since we are dealing with a deceased human person who cannot claim the use of their own image. It is not known even if it were alive, Elis would authorize the image, even more so for a car manufacturer and for strictly commercial purposes”he said.

In the document, the lawyer cited articles from the Conar Code to support the complaint, such as 27 (“The advertisement must contain a true presentation of the product offered”) and the 34 (“This Code condemns advertising that […] offend […] other sensibilities of those who […] are in any other way connected with deceased persons whose likeness […] appear in the ad).

According to Conar, the representation will be judged in the next few weeks by one of the Council’s Board of Ethics. The judgment must be held within 45 days of the opening of representation.

O Power360 contacted the company Volkswagen and AlmapBBDO this Monday (10.jul) by e-mail at 9:27 pm to question about the initiation of Conar’s ethical process on account of the advertising piece. As of the completion and publication of this text, no response has been received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include the car manufacturer and agency statement regarding the case.

Below is the full statement from Conar:

“Conar opened today, July 10, ethical representation against the campaign ‘VW Brasil 70: The new came again’, the responsibility of VW do Brasil and its agency, AlmapBBDO, motivated by consumer complaints.

“They question whether it is ethical or not to use a technological tool and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring a deceased person back to life as carried out in the campaign, to be examined in the light of the Brazilian Code of Advertising Self-Regulation, in particular the principles of respectability , in this case respect for the personality and existence of the artist, and truthfulness.

“Additionally, the possibility of such use causing confusion between fiction and reality for some people, mainly children and adolescents, is questioned.

“The representation will be judged in the next few weeks by one of Conar’s Board of Ethics, guaranteeing the right of defense to the advertiser and his agency. As a rule, the judgment is carried out approximately 45 days after the opening of the representation.

“Conar accepts complaints from consumers, as well as other manifestations about the advertising piece, as long as they are identified. In compliance with the LGPD, the identity of whistleblowers is protected.”