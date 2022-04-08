Conapesca, under the magnifying glass. The detention of public officials of Conapesca for acts of alleged corruption is a serious issue that requires the full attention of the Federation. For this reason, the federal deputy, Leobardo Alcántara, does well to take the issue to the Congress of the Union to demand a thorough investigation within the agency in charge of Octavio Alberto Almada Palafox. And it is that with this case, a chain of complaints and denunciations have arisen towards the actions of the Conapesca inspectors that must be sanctioned with the full weight of the law.

Unsafety. The robbery with violence continues unstoppable in the port of Mazatlan, despite the fact that the municipal authority has announced that they have reinforced the security operation for the Easter holidays. Self-service stores, groceries and even a hotel located along the coastal area of ​​the port have been ‘visited’ by thieves in recent days. The happy police deployment does not seem to exist, since the thieves act with impunity without fear of being arrested. Last Thursday afternoon, a hotel located on Del Mar Avenue was robbed by a young man who arrived armed with a knife. Despite the fact that this area is one of the best guarded in Mazatlan, the patrolmen under the command of Secretary Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola were unable to do anything to catch the person responsible. And just like this case, there are several that continue to go unpunished.

Everywhere beans are cooked. It seems that in areas of Mazatlan with higher capital gains, people live without necessities, that they have all the basic services and enjoy the attention of the authorities. This perception was discarded yesterday during a demonstration carried out by the inhabitants of the Lomas de Mazatlán subdivision, who demanded the attention of the municipal authority to their requests. The residents of that residential sector took to the streets to publicize their complaint against Mayor Guillermo Benítez Torres, who, they say, has neglected them. The adults argued failures in public safety, public lighting and neglect of green areas. They also asked the authority to lighten the vehicular load that over the years has destroyed the cobblestone streets. This is how things are in the course of the Lomas de Mazatlán subdivision, whose neighbors suffer from deficiencies in public services and the lack of interest of the municipal authority, just like the neighbor of the popular neighborhood.

Countdown. 48 hours after the citizen consultation is carried out, the National Electoral Institute declares itself ready to carry out this democratic exercise in the 361 polling stations distributed in the municipality of Mazatlán and south of Culiacán. The voting booth officials already have in their possession the material to exercise the vote in the so-called revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, assured that there is a special operation for voting day. It only remains to appeal to the good behavior of citizens so that this exercise is carried out without problems.

The snubs. The mayor of Mazatlán was very upset yesterday when asked if he would attend the inaugural crossing of the new tourist destination of Las Islas Marías. As soon as the reporters asked him if he would attend, the mayor locked himself in his office. Apparently he was not required to such an important event.