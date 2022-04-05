Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The agency of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development presented the Program for Awareness and Training in the Construction, Installation and Operation of Sea Turtle Excluder Devices (TED) and Fish Excluder Devices (DEP) 2022, which will take place from April 18 to July 29.

The National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commissionwith the support of the Secretary of the Navy, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) and the National Commission for Natural Protected Areas (Conanp), invited businessmen, boat owners, netters and crew, not to slow down and reconsider on this issue.

When presenting the 2022 Awareness and Training Program on the Construction, Installation and Operation of Sea Turtle Excluder Devices (DET) and Fish Excluder Devices (DEP), the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca), industry and fishing cooperatives They revalidated working together to meet the goals and objectives of the corresponding workshop courses.

The agency of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reiterated that it is a task for everyone, the Government of Mexico and producers, to maintain the certification for the export of Mexican shrimp to the United States.

With the primary intention of promoting a sustainable and friendly fishing with the environment, sustaining the certification of Mexican shrimp for the benefit of the sector and their families, and reinforcing the skills of fishermen, Conapesca presented the Awareness and Training Program for the Construction, Installation, and Operation of TEDs and DEPs, which will take place from April 18 to July 29 this year.

The act took place in a meeting held at the federal agency, where the participation of representatives of the industry, owners of shrimp boats and riverside vessels, grouped in the Union of Shipowners of the Pacific Ocean Coast, the National Chamber of Fishing and Aquaculture Industries (Canainpesca), the Mexican Confederation of Fishing and Aquaculture Cooperatives (Conmecoop) and the National Council of Cooperatives (Conacoop).

The National Commissioner for Aquaculture and Fisheries, Octavio Almada Palafox, highlighted the presentation of the Program and its impact on the sector.

He argued that it is necessary to give results in the face of the effort made by men and women who dedicate themselves to this activity in search of the development of their families.

He stressed that while promotes the protection of sea turtles The culture of respect for the shrimp ban must be reinforced and instilled in children and young people, which will help allow the species to grow, with better sizes, and have a more productive next capture season.

The certification of the Mexican shrimp was an achievement for the sector and now we must continue the same, to maintain the certification based on the good results of the inspections of the United States and the supervisory visit of the national authorities to the ports and the courses, with the support from the Secretary of the Navy, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) and the National Commission for Natural Protected Areas (Conanp), he noted.

The representative of the Union of Shipowners, Mario Dávalos, ratified the effort and commitment to support the training.

The national president of Canainpesca, Miller Alexander Longoria, highlighted the work of Conapesca for the retraining of fishermen and netmen, which has resulted in more people, especially young people, becoming interested in learning how to build TEDs and even offer their services.

The president of Conmecoop, José Luis Carrillo Galaz, stressed that the issue of training has a lot to do with culture, education and dignity of fishermen, which will be achieved with united work and non-confrontation between high seas and coastal fishermen.

Those involved in this plan, which considers workshop courses aimed at netters and crew members, reiterated their commitment to respect the ban on marine shrimp and inland waters of the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of California coastlines, which began on March 23. and will end in September.

In May 2021, the United States authorities withdrew the shrimp certification, arguing that the protection of sea turtles was no longer comparable to what is practiced in US seas.

Revalidate working together to maintain shrimp certification | Photo: Courtesy

At the same time, the Government of Mexico reinforced the Plan of Emerging Actions for the Protection of Sea Turtles, with more than three thousand people trained, with which the certification was recovered on October 19, with the support also of the Secretaries of Foreign Affairs and Economy and the Embassy of Mexico in the United States.

With the continuous and coordinated work between federal authorities and the entire fishing sector, after the inspection visit by the US authorities, on March 11, 2022, it was possible to keep the northern border open for the export of all species of Mexican shrimp. .

The calendar of the courses, in its first stage, is directed first to netters. It begins on April 18 and 19 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and continues on April 20 in Topolobampo, Sinaloa.

It will continue in Guaymas on April 22 and 23, and on April 25 in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora. On the 27th it will be in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca; 29 in Puerto Chiapas, Chiapas; May 2 and 3 in Tampico, Tamaulipas, and May 5 in Campeche, Campeche.

The second stage of the DET and DEP training will be aimed at shrimp boat crew members.

In Campeche it takes place from May 6 to 12; from May 16 to 27 in Tampico, Tamaulipas; May 30 in Tuxpan, Veracruz; May 31 in Alvarado, Veracruz; June 2 and 3 in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca; June 6 and 7 in Puerto Chiapas, Chiapas; June 10 in San Felipe, Baja California; from June 13 to 17 in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora; from June 20 to July 1 in Guaymas, Sonora; July 4 and 5 in Topolobampo, Sinaloa, and July 11 to 29 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.