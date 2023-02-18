BC president reported, during “Roda Viva”, the case of a young man selling product on the street through the payment system

Conanda (National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents) published last Friday (17.Feb.2023) a manifesto in repudiation of the statement by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, on the use of Pix and its possible relationship with child labor. The speech was made in an interview with the program Living Wheelfrom the TV Culturashown on Monday (13.Feb.2023).

On the occasion, the president of BC, in a speech about the advantages of Pix, said he was moved when he was in a restaurant and a “boy” approached him to sell him one “producer”. According to Campos Neto, the young man offered the option of making the payment through the technological platform for financial transactions.

“I said: ‘does the Pix help your life?’ He said: ‘Pix changed my life’. People who are in BC sometimes don’t have the perception of how we manage to impact people’s lives at the end. Our social agenda is very important”stated Campos Neto at the time.

For Conanda, the seriousness lies in the fact that the BC president ignored a possible situation of child labor.

“What strikes our eyes is not the ease of payment, but the fact that there was a child in a situation of child labor – and in one of its worst forms – who approached a citizen whose decision was not to file a complaint with the law enforcement agencies. protection, but to encourage the practice, not only buying the ‘kid”s product but praising him for the ‘initiative’”says an excerpt from the note, which is signed by the entity’s president, Ariel de Castro Alves, and vice-president Marina de Pol Poniwas.

“We hope to contribute to the end of the naturalization of child labor in Brazil and we ask Bacen to adopt measures to guarantee, protect and defend the human rights of children and adolescents, in particular to combat child labor”concludes the demonstration.

CONANDA

Created in 1991 by ECA (Children’s and Adolescents’ Statute), Conanda’s function is to oversee actions and draw up norms and guidelines to ensure the protection of the rights of children and adolescents in the country. It is composed on an equal basis by 9 representatives of civil society organizations and 9 representatives of the Executive Branch.

The body has among its duties:

supervision of actions to promote the rights of children and adolescents carried out by governmental and non-governmental organizations;

definition of guidelines for the creation and operation of State, District and Municipal Councils for the Rights of Children and Adolescents and Tutelary Councils;

encouragement, support and promotion of the maintenance of databases with information on childhood and adolescence;

follow-up to the preparation of the Union’s budget for this area, management of the National Fund for Children and Adolescents (FNCA); It is

holding of the National Conference on the Rights of Children and Adolescents.

With information from Brazil Agency.