Dynit celebrates the 45th anniversary of Conan The Boy of the Future with a new edition Home Video in limited edition. The work of the master Hayao Miyazaki will be available for the first time in 4K thanks to 45th Anniversary Limited Editionwhich will be released next year December 6.

There 45th Anniversary Limited Edition in 4K Ultra HD+Blu-Ray will also contain inside it a poster and a 32-page booklet where we can find illustrations and sketches. It will be possible to carry out i pre-orders until October 20thboth online and through the authorized retailers you will find at this link.

Source: Dynit