Conan O’Brien’s jokes at the Oscar Awards gala: “Karla, if you are going to tweet on the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel”

The Oscar gala maintained an almost absolute silence around Donald Trump’s measures in his first months as US president, but left outstanding moments of his presenter, the comedian Conan O’Brien.

Two jokes have gone direct to Karla Sofía Gascón, who was present at the gala although she did not stepped on the red carpet. “If you are going to put some tweet tonight, remember that my name is Jimmy Kimmel [el anterior presentador del evento y una figura clásica del late night estadounidense]”, He told him at the beginning of the night. She has responded laughing.

There has been another dart during his monologue: “Anora uses the word Fuck [joder] 479 times. There are three more than the record established by the publicist of Karla Sofía Gascón. ”

At one point in the gala, O’Brien let them go on the stage of the Dolby Theater the firefighters who fought against the Los Angeles fires to count the jokes that he was not “brave enough” to say. And before he addressed the gala attendees with a sneer: “Remember: all the public has to laugh at these jokes, they are heroes!”

“Our hearts are with those who have lost their homes … I am talking about the producers of Joker 2,” one of the firefighters read from the stage.

One of the few references to Donald Trump and the convulsive political situation was made by Conan O’Brien using Anora, who tells the story of a sex worker who lives a love story with a Russian oligarch, to make an analogy to the United States relationship with Russia. “It’s a good night for Anora. I guess Americans are excited to see, finally, someone who plants a Russian with power. ”