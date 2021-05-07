Conan Exiles is coming soon to Xbox Game Pass, developer Funcom has announced.

The exact date will be announced shortly, but we do know the survival game will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC and Xbox.

Conan Exiles celebrates its three-year anniversary tomorrow, 8th May. The Isle of Siptah expansion launches proper on PC, Xbox and PlayStation on 27th May. This expansion was first released on PC in early access form in September.

The trailer below shows how Isle of Siptah has been improved since its early access launch.

Conan Exiles is set in the world of Conan the Barbarian and its fictional prehistoric Hyborian Age. You start the game set to be crucified before Conan himself steps in to rescue you. From there, it’s all about survival.