Funcom has announced the availability of the Chapter 3 Of Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcerywhich still expands the already huge open world survival, adding many new contents.

Chapter 3 is introduced with a free update and with a Battle Passes for a fee. Also available are new cosmetic items in the Bazaar. “Get ready for Golem Shaping, a reworked Journey system, a new boss fight, and more, showcased in the launch trailer.”

Between novelty of Chapter 3, the completely redesigned travel system stands out, which now “allows you to easily find and explore any content in the game by simply selecting the journey you want to take following the instructions.”

The system is also new Golem shaping, which allows, as you can guess, to assemble a golem by finding its parts scattered around the world. Once you get it, you can use it to beat enemies or make them collect materials automatically.

Also, “in today’s update, players will participate in the epic final showdown that ends the Age of Sorcery. They will be able to experience a new boss fight and face Kurak, the one responsible for spreading sorcery in the Banished Lands.

After the conclusion of Age of Sorcery, a new era will follow. With Age of Sorcery, Conan Exiles has embarked on a new way to deliver free and paid content, and the next Era will add three more great chapters of free content, accompanied by a series of themed cosmetics in the Battle Passes and in the Bazaar Shop.

For the rest, we remind you that Conan Exiles is available for PC, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. You can also play it by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass.