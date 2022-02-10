Guamúchils, Sinaloa.- Through the Mexican Dual Training Model (MMFD), the aim is to eradicate the problem faced by thousands of youths upon graduation from school and enter the world of workas stated by the General Director of ConalepWilfredo Veliz.

In a talk with Sales and Marketing Executives of Guamúchil AC, where prominent executives of the city listened to the presentation made by the Conalep work team.

The Mexican Model of Dual Training is a new student modality that, inspired by a German model, aims to link theoretical training with practical training.

It consists of a model that alternates learning in the classroom and in a work space simultaneously.

Around 5,000 young people have already been trained in this educational option, which entails a formal process where the student will enter the business world as an active practitioner.

Approximately 30 percent of the young people who participate in this program find job opportunities in the company after completing their school internships.

Culiacán, Mazatlán and other municipalities in the south of the state are the ones that already have the implementation of this model.

The general director of Conalep Wilfredo Véliz mentioned that they estimate to integrate 500 young people into the business sector at the state level.

“This is a win-win, it benefits young people but also companies, we hope to have 60 young people in this program here in the region,” he said.