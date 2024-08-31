Ciudad Juárez— The general director of Conalep in the state, Eloy García Tarín, confirmed that the institution is looking for a student preliminarily identified as Rafael Antonio Rodríguez Ibarra and that, according to information collected from the same classmates at the school, he was in the vicinity of the place where his disappearance occurred.

He added that Rodríguez Ibarra is registered as a third-grade student in the evening shift at Conalep’s No. 2 campus. The official indicated that the accident occurred minutes after the end of the shift at 7:40 p.m.

He said that after leaving school, the student stayed with other classmates on a corner, “probably waiting for transportation.”

“The information we have is that there is a colleague who saw him, the colleague was in the truck and saw him standing on the corner. There is another colleague who says that she was with him on the corner, apparently there were three colleagues and one of them says that he left, he left and that Rafael Antonio stayed on the corner and there is a relative who tells us that he did not arrive,” he said.

He said that there had already been communication with a relative of the student and that the municipal authorities are being assisted with providing information.

“We are collaborating with information, I am communicating with the town clerk to see if we can help in any way in the search for our student,” he added.