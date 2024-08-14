Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- A few days ago, Conalep Cuauhtémoc announced that one of its students will be awarded the ICA medal in the leadership category, which is part of the call for the Bernardo Quintana Arrioja Medal, which is a recognition from the IAP Youth Support Foundation.

The award-winning student is Martín Villalobos González, a metalworking major, who has just completed his training at Conalep, where he stood out for his support in promoting his career with high school students, and his participation in the Senate of the Republic in the forum on work for minors in the fields.

In addition to his concerns about forming and leading the student assembly of the school, undertaking in areas that benefit young students, among other actions, which added to his activities outside of school, earned him to be considered the best in the state in the leadership category.

It is worth mentioning that Conalep Cuauhtémoc has been participating for years and achieving either the ICA medals or the Bernardo Quintana Medal, this year was no exception.

The medal ceremony will be held at the beginning of September. Martín Villalobos is expected to attend accompanied by one of the school’s directors.

The ICA Medal is awarded to the best student from each state of the republic in the Conalep System.

The award is an initiative of the Youth Support Foundation (IAP) organization. It was first awarded at the National Polytechnic Institute in 1989, and began to be awarded at UNAM and Conalep in 1991.