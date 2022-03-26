If it weren’t for the fact that someone was surprised that the electricity bill of the CONALEP of San Luis Potosí was excessively high, a cryptocurrency mining operation would never have been discovered in Mexico.

Who jumped immediately when seeing a consumption of $38 thousand pesos was the director of this campus of the National College of Technical Professional Education, Patricia Alvarez Escobedo. So he decided to consult with a computer expert and everything was revealed.

That is how it came to light that there was an operation inside the school to mine cryptocurrencies, and that the computers they had were adapted for that.

Alvarez immediately reported the situation to the national directorate of the CONALEP and they sent more technicians.

They corroborated what was discovered and recommended that he go to the cyber police local. That was how a deeper examination of the part of him discovered what was going on.

The computer equipment was modified; they had installed software and malware that took advantage of public resources to mine cryptocurrencies.

Clearly, the profits obtained in such a way are illicit and that is what he revealed Leobardo AguilarCEO of Technology of the Ministry of Public Security from San Luis PotosiSSPSLP).

In this case, what was being mined was Bitcoina digital currency that is quite popular.

Did they really mine 12 million dollars of Bitcoin in CONALEP?

According Aguilar During the entire time that the cryptocurrencies were being mined, $12 million dollars passed through the system and the profit obtained was more than one million pesos. These figures have caused confusion.

There were five teams used to mine, which is insignificant. The mentioned millions of dollars are only obtained in computer “farms” with around five thousand of them. Yes, for a month.

According to some who know about cryptocurrency mining, the valuation of the cyber police is it wrong or just contemplate tokens. The latter are a utility or digital asset that can be used to pay for something online.

Instead, a cryptocurrency is a decentralized means of payment for products and services in the virtual environment. It can also be reserved and saved, just like real money. But both terms are confused.

