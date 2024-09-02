Ciudad Juarez.- The National College of Professional Technical Education (Conalep) 3 expanded its infrastructure with a focus on education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), reported Ernesto Luján, director of the school.

The construction and equipping of a new data science and artificial intelligence laboratory, whose building is already completed, is part of a larger effort to provide the campus with spaces and resources that respond to the growing demands in technological education and prepare students for the challenges of today’s labor market, said the educational official. The new laboratory will be equipped with advanced technologies, including computers, servers and robots, with an estimated investment of one million pesos. This additional investment complements the seven million pesos already allocated to the construction of three classrooms and the laboratory, raising the total of the project to nearly eight million pesos. This effort underscores the campus’ commitment to strengthening its educational offering in emerging and high-demand areas.

Recognized for his achievements

Conalep 3 has historically been known for its achievements in technology, particularly in the areas of mechatronics and software development. “Students from the school have earned recognition in international competitions in places like Romania, which underscores the quality of the technical education offered,” said Luján. The new infrastructure is designed to continue and expand this tradition of excellence, to provide students with tools and resources that will enable them to excel in a constantly evolving field.

Increase their enrollment

In addition to the investment in infrastructure, Conalep 3 is addressing the challenge of high educational demand by expanding its enrollment capacity. Last year, the construction of the new buildings allowed the campus to increase enrollment by six new groups, which has been essential to meet the growing demand for specialized technical education. In the current school year, it is expected to add approximately 100 new students, thanks to the expansion of available spaces and the optimization of the distribution of groups. To handle high demand effectively, the campus implemented adjustments in the organization of groups. This includes the compaction of fifth-semester groups and the opening of new first-semester groups, allowing for a better distribution of students and more efficient use of available educational resources. These measures made it possible to reduce the number of students who are left out due to capacity limitations and to ensure that more students have the opportunity to access quality technical education. The Conalep 3 expansion project not only responds to the need to modernize and expand the existing infrastructure, but also reflects a broader commitment to the technical and professional training of students.

