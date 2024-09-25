As it passes through the State of Mexico, the Tropical Storm ‘Helen’ and the remnants of the Hurricane ‘John’ cause considerable secondary effects within the Weather forecast for today Wednesday September 25, 2024 in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Information from the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) alerts of Heavy rainfall (from 25 to 50 mm) will be recorded in Edomex while the cThe Mexican capital will host a scenario with showers (from 5 to 25 mm).|

The local thermometer shows temperatures between 18 to 20 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius After 3:00 p.m. today, according to the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, it warns of Severe weather due to rain today in the south and west of CDMX.

Although in the morning the weather will be warm to hot with cloudy skies and intermittent light rain. Later the precipitation may turn to Heavy rains between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m..

Winds will be variable from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h. Air quality is good with average values ​​of 44 points and PM 2.5.