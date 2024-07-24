The is formed Tropical Storm Bud on the coasts of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur according to With water.

After several days of its formation derived from the tropical wave number 11on Wednesday afternoon the formation of the new was confirmed Tropical Storm Bud.

Currently the Tropical Storm Bud It is located 690 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 64 kilometers per hour, gusts of 85 kilometers per hour moving west-northwest at 26 kilometers per hour.

It is expected that the Tropical Storm Bud It is heading to the opposite side of the Mexican coast, so it is expected that it will not affect national territory more than rains.

According to its trajectory, it will weaken to a remnant low pressure on Saturday, July 27. without touching ground in Mexico.

It is worth noting that this is the second tropical storm formed in the Pacific Ocean, just after Aletta.