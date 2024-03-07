Rains in at least 9 Mexico states They are waiting for the entrance of the cold front 39 according to the National Metereological Service of the With water.

He cold front 39 It is located over northwest Mexico and will move towards the north of the country where it interacts with a polar trough and polar and subtropical jet streams.

For the states of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila and Chiapas, intervals of showers.

In the case of Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Veracruz, isolated rain according With water.

In the case of the western coast of Baja California, waves of one to three meters high are expected due to the cold front 39.

In addition, strong winds are expected in most of the Mexican territory, in Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, winds of gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour are expected and dust devils.

In Baja California, winds gusting from 60 to 80 kilometers per hour are expected according to With water.

In Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas, the storm is expected with wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour.

For Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato, winds with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Finally, in Baja California Sur, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour and possible dust devils are expected.