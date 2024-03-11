Rains and strong winds, high waves, and dust devils are expected on the day of today, March 11thin at least 16 Mexico states according to With water.

Through the daily report of the National Metereological Service of the With waterreported the presence of rain due to the passage of the frontal system 39 with the low pressure channel.

The states of Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán await heavy rains with very strong points according to the With water.

The 39th frontal system is located over the Yucatan Peninsula and the Caribbean Sea which causes the rains in the southeast of Mexico.

For the states of Oaxaca, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo, showers with heavy occasional rains.

In the state of Puebla, intervals of showerswhile for Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Zacatecas and Hidalgo, isolated rain.

Due to the “North” event, the Gulf of Tehuantepec awaits waves two to three meters highand the Isthmus of Tehuantepec expects gusts of winds of 60 to 80 kilometers high.

In Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango, winds gusting from 50 to 70 kilometers per hour are expected with dust devils.

For the coasts of Campeche and Yucatán, wind gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected and waves of one to two meters high.

The states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos expect gusts from 40 to 60 kilometers per hour and possible dust devils.

Finally, waves of two to four meters high are expected in Baja California.