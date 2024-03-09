Mexico waits heavy rains in at least 12 states due to the passage of cold front 39 according to With water.

Through the daily report of the National Metereological Service of the With waterthey noticed the presence of rains in at least 12 states.

In the case of Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca, they are expected showers with heavy occasional rains for the passage of cold front 39.

He cold front 39 It is currently located over the east and southeast of Mexico, which interacts with a low pressure channel that will cause the rains.

For Hidalgo, Chiapas and Tabasco, intervals of showers according to With water.

While for Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Campeche and Quintana Roo, isolated rain.

It should be noted that in the states of Coahuila and Nuevo León, winds from the north are expected with gusts of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour and possible dust devils.

He “North” event It returns to the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz with waves two to three meters high with wind gusts of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour.

In the Gulf of California, the coast of Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected, as are Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo will also have the possibility of dust devils.

While on the western coast of Baja California Sur, swells from one to three meters high.