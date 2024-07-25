Both Conagua and NOAA predicted a very hot weather for the border area between Baja California and California for the next three days, with temperatures threatening to exceed 40 °C (104 °F).

The Mexican agency explained that this Thursday there will be a partially cloudy sky, a temperate atmosphere and fog banks on the western coast of the state during the dawn. In the afternoon, the weather will turn from hot to very hot with maximum temperatures between 40°C to 45°CI feel the northeast of Baja California is the most affected area.

Likewise, winds of variable direction are expected, running at a speed of between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms on the peninsula. Also, the possibility of isolated showers is not ruled out.

NOAA maintains weather alert in Southern California and southwestern Arizona, how will it affect BC’s climate?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) maintains a weather alert on the border between Mexico and the United States due to a excessive heat expected for the next few days. The weather alert, issued on July 24, covers several regions, including Mexicali, and is expected to temperatures exceed 50°C.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix, Arizona has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect until 8:00 p.m. on July 26. Afternoon temperatures will range from 105°F to 120°F, with heat indices potentially reaching 120°F. These dangerously hot conditions are affecting parts of southwestern Arizona and southeastern and southern California, including Parker Valley, Yuma, and Joshua Tree National Park, among others.

Tecate will also be affected by the moderate heat forecast for the interior valleys of San Diego County, which will be in effect until 10:00 p.m. on July 25. High temperatures in this area will range from 36.6°C to 39.4°C, with nighttime lows in the 21°C (70°F).

Meteored: Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other cities in Baja California

For this Thursday, July 25, the weather in Baja California presents a varied panorama. Tijuanaa similar day is expected, with clear skies and temperatures ranging between 18°C ​​and 28°C, reaching their highest point around 3:00 p.m. Westerly winds, with gusts of up to 34 km/h, will predominate.

Mexicali It will be a mostly clear day with cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be extreme, varying between 32°C and 48°Cwith the peak at 17:00. Winds from the southeast will reach gusts of up to 40 km/h.

In Cove, Clear skies are expected in the morning and cloudy skies in the early hours, with temperatures between 18°C ​​and 27°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. Westerly winds will have gusts of up to 25 km/h.

Tecate You will enjoy clear skies and temperatures ranging from 23°C to 38°C, with their highest point at 2:00 p.m. Northwesterly winds will reach gusts of up to 42 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous One clear skies with cloudiness and thundershowers in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 24°C and 37°C, with the maximum at 16:00. Strong winds from the west will bring gusts of up to 53 km/h.

Rosarito The weather will be clear skies with temperatures between 18°C ​​and 23°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. Northwesterly winds with gusts of up to 27 km/h will prevail.

Saint Quentin There will be cloudy and clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 18°C ​​and 27°C. Northwesterly winds will have maximum gusts of 39 km/h.

In San Felipesunny skies are expected with temperatures between 32°C and 37°C. South-easterly winds will bring gusts of up to 37 km/h.

It is worth mentioning that San Diego, California, The sun will dawn with clear skies, temperatures between 19°C and 26°C, reaching their maximum around 2:00 p.m. The moderate wind from the west will bring gusts of up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.