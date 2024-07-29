The weather in Baja California will be marked this Monday by high temperatures, strong winds and a low probability of isolated showers caused by the presence of the Mexican monsoon, according to information from Conagua.

Through the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency explained that this beginning of the week will be a mild environment in most of the state and fog banks on the western coast of the peninsula at dawn. In the afternoon, the environment will turn from hot to extremely hot with maximum temperatures between 40 °C and 45 °C.

Throughout the day, there will be partly cloudy skies with isolated showers that could be accompanied by electrical discharges in the region. Meanwhile, northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms on the peninsula.

Meteored: Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other cities in Baja California

The weather in Baja California for this Monday, July 29, 2024 presents a diverse panorama. In Tijuana, Mexicali and other cities in the state, weather conditions vary, influenced by temperatures ranging from moderate heat to extreme heat peaks.

Tijuana The weather is also clear, with cloudy intervals and moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures vary between 15°C and 25°C, with the maximum at 1:00 p.m. The westerly wind remains moderate, reaching gusts of up to 38 km/h.

In MexicaliClear skies are expected during the day and cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 28°C and 45°C, with the highest peak at 16:00 hours. The wind, coming from the northwest, will reach gusts of up to 39 km/h at night.

In Coveclear skies predominate with cloudy intervals in the early morning. Temperatures range from 15°C to 25°C, with the maximum at 2:00 p.m. Winds from the west reach gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate enjoy clear skies and temperatures ranging from 19°C to 33°C. The maximum temperature is reached at 2:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the west, remains moderate with gusts of up to 38 km/h.

The Rumorous One The weather is expected to be clear skies and temperatures will range from 20°C to 33°C, peaking at 2:00 p.m. Strong westerly winds will bring gusts of up to 57 km/h.

Saint Quentin The sky will be clear and cloudy, with temperatures between 16°C and 24°C. Northwesterly winds will reach gusts of up to 45 km/h.

San Felipe will experience clear skies, with temperatures between 30°C and 38°C. South-easterly winds will bring gusts of up to 30 km/h.

This Monday, conditions in Baja California show a range of climates, from the coolness of the coast to the intense heat of the desert, marking a day of contrasts in the region.

It is worth mentioning that in San Diego, California, The day begins with clear skies and cloud cover in the early morning. Temperatures fluctuate between 16°C and 23°C, reaching their maximum around 13:00 hours. The wind blows moderately from the west, with gusts of up to 36 km/h in the afternoon.