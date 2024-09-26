Throughout this Thursday and the rest of the week, the NOAA will maintain the climate alert for Orange County due to excessive heat, which could affect the city of Mexicali due to its proximity. For its part, Conagua predicts that temperatures will exceed 40 °C in the next three days in Baja California.

According to the Mexican agency, at dawn there will be clear skies and no chance of rain in this federal entity. The western coast will have banks of fog and a temperate atmosphere, while the atmosphere in the mountainous area will be cool.

In the afternoon, the weather will turn from warm to hot, with the northeast being the area most affected by the extreme heat. At the same time, there will be partly cloudy skies, while the west and northwest winds They will run at a speed of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

Meteored. Climate of Tijuana, Mexicali and other areas of Baja California

This Thursday, Baja California will present varied weather conditions. Tijuanaa mostly clear day is expected, although with overcast skies during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 23°C, with the maximum reaching around 13:00 hours. The northwest wind will blow moderately, reaching gusts of up to 38 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicali, The heat will be intense, with clear skies and temperatures ranging between 24°C and 43°C, peaking at 3:00 p.m. Northwesterly winds will arrive with gusts of up to 20 km/h, moderate but constant throughout the day.

In Covethe sky will be mostly cloudy, especially in the early morning, but the temperature will be between 15°C and 24°C. The maximum temperature is expected at 2:00 p.m., with winds from the west that will bring gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate The weather will be clear, with temperatures ranging between 16°C and 31°C, reaching a maximum around 2:00 p.m. The wind will blow from the west, with gusts of up to 37 km/h.

The Rumorous One There will be clear skies, with temperatures between 18°C ​​and 32°C and northeast winds that will reach gusts of up to 37 km/h in the afternoon.

In Saint Quentin, Fog is expected in the early morning and partly cloudy skies in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 23°C, with northwesterly winds reaching gusts of 28 to 46 km/h.

Saint Philip You will enjoy clear skies, with temperatures varying between 27°C and 35°C and gusts of wind up to 24 km/h from the northeast.

Rosarito Beaches The weather will also be clear during the day, but with overcast skies at dawn. Temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 19°C, with winds of up to 32 km/h.

Finally, in the neighboring city of San Diego, CaliforniaClear skies are expected during the day, although with cloudy intervals and light rain during the early morning. Temperatures will range from 16°C to 22°C, with wind gusts of up to 35 km/h.

NOAA maintains climate alert. Which areas will be affected by the heat?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) maintains an active climate alert for excessive heat affecting areas near the border between the United States and Baja California. On Wednesday, September 25, there was a significant increase in temperatures in Western Imperial County and the Imperial Valley, with values ​​ranging between 108 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 to 45°C). The weather warning will be valid until September 28according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, Arizona.

Extreme heat poses a high health risk in cities like El Centro, where prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause heat stroke and exhaustion.

These conditions will mainly affect the areas of the Imperial County and the Imperial Valley. This extreme heat event is not only significant for the intensity of the temperatures, but also for its duration, with more than 48 hours of constant heat. Heat-related illnesses can increase considerably, especially in people exposed without proper precautions.

The critical period begins on Friday, September 27 at 10 am, extending until Saturday, September 28 at 8 pm NOAA therefore reiterated the importance of constantly monitoring the weather forecast and following safety recommendations to mitigate the effects of extreme heat.