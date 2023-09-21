They monitor possible development cyclone number 16 north of the coast of Quintana Roo, reported this morning, Thursday, September 21, the National Water Commission (WITH WATER).

The natural phenomenon is located 1,375 kilometers northeast of the coast of Quintana Roo, Conagua detailed. The possible cyclone is expected move to the United Statesspecifically to North Carolina.

Fortunately, due to its distance and trajectory, the system It does not represent a danger to Mexican territory.

However, the Conagua also monitors two low pressure areas with risk to become cyclone, One of them is located west of the Cape Verde Islands, maintaining a 20 percent probability of cyclonic development in 48 hours and 70 percent in 7 days.

It is located 6,590 kilometers east of the coast of Quintana Roo and is moving west at a speed between 16 and 24 kilometers per hour.

While the second low pressure area is located east of the Florida Peninsula, United States, with a risk of cyclonic development in 48 hours and 7 days. It is located approximately 1,380 kilometers northeast of the coast of Quintana Roo and is moving north.