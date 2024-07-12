In the Mexican Pacific coasts one is maintained area under surveillance by the With water before a potential tropical cyclone.

According to the National Meteorological Service of the With waterthis is a low pressure zone.

The low pressure zone It is located south of the Baja California Peninsula, with a 10 percent probability of cyclonic development in 7 days.

So far the With water He assures that it does not cause any major damage other than isolated showers in Baja California Sur.

Yesterday, the area under surveillance had a 20 percent probability of cyclonic developmentwhich is why it weakened this morning.

However, due to the unexpected changes in weather phenomena, the With water is keeping the area under surveillance and is asking citizens to stay informed.