Within the framework of World Water Week of Stockholm 2021, the National Water Commission (With water) joined international efforts to accelerate gender equality in the field of water, through the World Water Assessment Program (WWAP) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

During the launch event, Silvia Chávez Cereceda, Conagua’s International Cooperation Manager, detailed the various actions that have been carried out through the federalized programs, such as the National Water Program 2020-2024, where this commission has placed women and girls, especially those that live in rural, indigenous and marginalized communities, as part of its main objective.

In this context, it modified the operating rules of the drinking water and hydrological infrastructure programs, in order to promote the incorporation of women in community decision-making for water management. In addition, Chávez pointed out that the institutional organization chart has balanced representation at the managerial levels by increasing women in key points.

“Even recently, institutional recertification was achieved in the Mexican Standard 025, the national standard on labor equality and non-discrimination. In terms of training, the strengthening of the granting of institutional scholarships for women was highlighted, as part of the Annual Training Program ”, said Conagua in a statement.

At the international level, within the activities of the Mexican National Committee of the Intergovernmental Hydrological Program, headed by Conagua, the official pointed out that a monthly seminar on gender and water.

At the launch of the Call to action participated together with Mexico, government leaders from Argentina, Costa Rica, South Korea, Slovenia, Spain, Italy, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Netherlands and Tajikistan; in addition to representatives of WWAP, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), as well as Unesco.

ROA