The Cointzio dam, located in the state of Michoacán, has reached a filling level of 95.8%, according to Roberto Arias Reyes, director of the State Commission for Water and Basin Management (CEAC). This situation has generated concern among the authorities, who are already taking preventive measures to avoid possible flooding in the low-lying areas of the city.

The director of CEAC announced that the exact date for the start of the discharge of the dam will be determined at the next session of the Hydraulic Committee of the National Water Commission (Conagua). Currently, the Cointzio dam is between three and four million cubic meters short of reaching its maximum capacity, which makes the need to release water imminent.

Given this situation, it has been mentioned that there are risks of damage in the low-lying areas of the city. Therefore, the necessary preventive measures will be taken to avoid flooding in the colonies located in these areas, with the support of the Civil Protection and Firefighters Coordination of Morelia and Civil Protection of Michoacán.

In addition to the Cointzio dam, other dams in the state, such as Tepuxtepec and Purepetiro, have already reached 100% of their capacity. In total, Michoacán has 24 dams that are currently at 94% of their capacity, underscoring the need for careful and coordinated management of water resources.

The state Civil Protection Coordinator, Francisco Amuravi Ramírez Cisneros, has indicated that opening the dam’s floodgates could cause complications such as flooding in neighborhoods such as Carlos Salazar, Agustín Arriaga Rivera, Prados Verdes, Los Itzícuaros, Jacarandas, Ignacio Zaragoza and Gestrudis Sánchez. These areas are particularly vulnerable due to their location in low-lying areas and on the banks of rivers and drains.

To mitigate these risks, various preventive measures are being implemented. These include coordination with local authorities and the community to ensure that everyone is prepared and can respond effectively in the event of an emergency.

The current situation of dams in Michoacán reflects a broader pattern of climate change and variability in rainfall, underlining the importance of efficient and proactive water management. Authorities are working hard to ensure that the measures taken are the most appropriate to protect the population and minimize risks.

In this context, it is crucial that the community is informed and prepared for any eventuality. Authorities have urged residents of low-lying areas to stay alert to updates and follow the recommendations of Civil Protection.

Finally, the next session of the Hydraulic Committee of Conagua will be decisive in establishing the actions to be taken. Collaboration between the different entities and the community will be essential to face this challenge and ensure the safety of all the inhabitants of Michoacán.