The next emergency. Months of challenges are approaching for the municipalities in the south of the state. Conagua announced one of the most intense droughts since 2011, when 95 percent of the national territory reported a water shortage. If so, the municipalities headed by Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, in Mazatlán; Raúl Díaz, in Concordia; Blanca Estela García, in Escuinapa, and Claudia Valdez, in Rosario, should already be working on a citizen assistance plan. But it is not like that, the city councils are more in a hurry to solve their electoral political interests than to plan the emerging supply to rural communities. They seem to be relying on the attention promised by Conagua, and that could be a mistake that the most unprotected sectors would pay for.

Mazatlan burns. The controversy surrounding the accusations of corruption made by Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres against the still Secretary of Public Security, Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola, paints the full picture of the situation that exists within the municipal government. Since March of this year there has been talk of a possible change of command in the municipal corporation. During that month it was said that the commander of the preventive had already presented his resignation, due to continuous disagreements with the municipality and the despotic treatment that he supposedly gives to his collaborators. However, the version was denied, sometimes by Benítez Torres, others by the secretary of the City Council, Édgar González. But everything changed for the worse since the Easter holiday period. Complaints from tourists about alleged extortion by municipal agents, violent events (the disappearance of three young vacationers from Nuevo León, the uprising of another tourist in a restaurant and then the murder of a biker on the coastal promenade) generated annoyance in the mayor, to the point of admitting that there was no white balance during the preventive operation. There were accusations of contempt and the warning of a possible arrest against the secretary of security, and to this was added the accusation of corruption for the assignment of positions to his immediate relatives and the sale of promotions. The case became a kind of soap opera with scandalous chapters.

what’s coming While the secretary of security rejects the accusations of his supreme boss (the same mayor, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres) and his future at the head of the corporation is decided, in Mazatlán what will possibly be a strategic restructuring within the corporation is expected. Those who know more about the case assure that Alfaro Gaxiola’s dismissal from office will not take long to face an investigation, since the accusations (which until yesterday were only alleged) are serious.

An initiative against violence. Mazatlán has become a soccer city and a sports tourism destination with the operation of the El Kraken stadium. For this reason, the discussion of a law against the support bars (clubs in the stadiums), already presented in the Congress of the Union, is very important to him. The reforms to the Federal Penal Code, proposed by the parliamentary coordinator of the PRI, Rubén Moreira, and the federal deputy, Lorena Piñón, refer to penalties of up to 12 years in prison for violent fans.