At midnight on Wednesday, the Tropical Storm Alberto kept his trajectory towards the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruzand everything indicates that the early this Thursday it would enter land at a point close to the municipalities of Pueblo Viejo and Tampico Alto, Veracruzaccording to a notice from National Metereological Service of the With water.

At 00:00 hours, central Mexico time, the Tropical Storm Alberto It was 130 kilometers east of Cabo Rojo, Veracruz, and 190 km east-southeast of Tampico, Tamaulipas, with sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of 100 km/h and traveling west at 15 km/h.

“It is forecast that, in the next few hours (this Thursday morning), Alberto could make landfall at a point near the municipalities of Pueblo Viejo and Tampico Alto, Veracruz,” specifies the SMN warning from the first minutes of Thursday. .

Also, there would be extraordinary rains (greater than 250 millimeters) in regions of the states of Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Veracruz; torrential (from 150 to 250 mm) in Coahuila; intense (75 to 150 mm) in areas of Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and northeast of Zacatecas; Very strong (50 to 75 mm) in areas of Guanajuato, Tlaxcala and Yucatán, as well as showers and heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Morelos.

Wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h were also expected on the coasts of Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz, and 50 to 70 km/h in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán, as well

as waves of 2 to 4 meters (m) high on the coasts of Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz, and 1 to 3 m on the coasts of Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo,

Tabasco and Yucatan.

The precipitation is expected to be accompanied by electrical shocks and possible hail, and could generate landslides, an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as

overflows and flooding in areas of the aforementioned states.

“The population, tourists and maritime navigation are urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the National Water Commission (Conagua), follow the recommendations of Civil Protection and take extreme precautions in the face of the conditions. rain, wind and high waves,” advises the weather warning.

The prevention zone for the effects of a tropical storm remains in force from the mouth of the Rio Grande (Mexico’s border with the United States of America), to Tecolutla, Veracruz, the warning sent in the first minutes of this Thursday ends.