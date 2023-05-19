Mexico City.- The Mexican Synchronized Swimming Team returned yesterday (Wednesday) to our country after a phenomenal participation in the world of Soma Bay, Egypt. The national delegation left with four medals in their first competition this year, to which they ran the risk of being absent due to lack of support from the government and the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE).

Upon landing at Mexico City International Airport the captain, Nuria Diosdadowas the first to speak to clarify that some of the swimmers do belong to the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) but it did not provide a single resource to travel to the world Cup.

«The supports of SEDENA we still have them, they have not been withdrawn. But That information that we had per diems and a part of the trip was covered by the SEDENA is not like that,” assured the siren at the same time confirming that Telcel Foundation He supported them 100 percent.

“The support was one hundred percent Telcel Foundation. Flights, lodging, food, they covered it in its entirety. In fact, the money did not go through us, they paid it directly to both the travel agency and the ‘World Aquatics’ and we were 14 people. A physiotherapist accompanied us who is not from CONADE, the Core Clinic he lent us a physiotherapist to travel with us,” she said.

Today, in an interview with AS media, Nuria Diosado revealed that the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE) withdrew their scholarship at the end of last year. Their last deposit happened last December, since then they stopped receiving financial support and to date they still do not understand why the organization stopped supporting them.

«We do not understand why they took away our scholarships, because in any case it was money that came directly to us, it did not go through any federation. But that’s how they told us,” said the swimmer who swears not to know about the statements made by the owner of the CONADE, Ana Gabriela Guevarawhere he calls them “liars and debtors” after his return to Mexico.

Ana Gabriela Guevara at a media conference

middle jam

“I have not seen the statement, it seems to me that the money you are talking about must be from the checks that are made on the trips and that they have been stuck due to different situations. We are not the only ones, there are many sports with this problem. But it is a matter of verification. Money has never passed through the hands of the team,” he said. Nuria Diosdado.