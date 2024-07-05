Conad recalls organic quinoa, ochratoxin exceeds prescribed limits

“CONAD Soc. Coop. has ordered, as a precaution, the recall of the following production batch: Organic Quinoa 300 g – Verso Natura CONAD. EAN code: 8003170055476”, the supermarket chain announced in the last few hours (Thursday 6 July).

And it is explained: “Following internal checks, the presence of ochratoxin exceeding the prescribed limits was detected. Therefore, all customers who are in possession of a package of the aforementioned products are invited to return it to any Conad point of sale, which will provide a replacement or refund”.

These are the following lots

086/24 TCM – 03/2025

107/24 TCM – 04/2025

115/24 TCM – 04/2025

127/24 TCM – 05/2025

135/24 TCM – 05/2025