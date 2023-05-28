Conad, food alarm in a product. Here’s what and what to do to get rid of it

Food alarm in a product in common use. Conad has warned both regular and non-regular consumers of the well-known supermarket chain of the alert. There recommendation it can be consulted in supermarkets at the welcome boxes of the main sales outlets. As the site writes Recipesprint“in case you have come into contact with the product it is necessary to return the goods indicated at Conad store of reference in order to be able to then give rise to what are the procedures envisaged by refund or replacement with another type of product, depending on the preferences of the people involved”. Furthermore, it is always stated on the site that, “on the basis of the rules established on food safety by the Ministry of Health and the European Commission, consumers are not required to show the receipt obtained upon purchase”.

Conad, food alarm in a product. Here’s which one

Subscribe to the newsletter

