The CONACYT (National Council of Science and Technology) presented the first image of the supermassive black hole found within the Milky Waythe galaxy where our planet is located, and which had been investigated for years, just days after NASA will publish the sound of one of these space bodies.

This black hole, named Sagittarius A, was discovered and investigated thanks to the Event Horizon Telescopea space observation project that searches for phenomena and bodies close to our planet.

María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, general director of CONACYT, explained that this is a discovery that unites humanity, being the second image of a black hole that is achieved, after in 2019 scientists in charge of the GTM captured the first reliable image of a black holewhich contributed to the confirmation of Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Sagittarius A observed from Earth | Source: CONACYT

According to the researchers, all galaxies have a black hole at their center, so finding this one and being able to cover its image was important for the development of research on the Milky Way. Our galaxy, being an active one, its black hole generates energetic phenomena inside it, as it attracts the mass that spreads around it.

Sagittarius A is 25,673 light years away and its mass is estimated to be 4.154 million times that of the Sun.. However, it is up to a thousand times smaller than that of M87, the black hole imaged in 2019.

In addition, Being the closest to Earth, it is the one that can best work with to study black holes.one of the biggest mysteries in space and that could change the history of science as we know it, as well as give us many more ideas about the formation of the Milky Way and other galaxies.

