SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil’s sugarcane production totaled 610.1 million tonnes, up 5.4% from last season, the National Supply Company (Conab) said on Thursday. when disclosing figures for the recently ended 2022/23 harvest.

This represents an increase compared to the volume of 598.3 million tons estimated in the latest survey by the agency, published in December, with a higher-than-expected increase in productivity.

Average productivity in Brazil increased by 6.1% in the 22/23 harvest compared to the previous cycle to 73.6 tons per hectare, with sugarcane fields recovering after suffering the effects of dry weather and frost in 2021/22. The projection increased by more than 1.5 tons/hectare compared to the estimate released in December for 2022/23.

“The result reflects a recovery of productivity in the main producing states, influenced by the more favorable climate in this cycle, and compensated for the smaller area harvested in relation to the 2021/22 season”, said Conab, in a report.

In the fourth survey, Conab detected an area planted with sugarcane even smaller than expected, falling 0.7% in Brazil compared to the last cycle, to 8.29 million hectares. In the previous survey, the annual retreat was 0.5%.

SUGAR AND ETHANOL

With an increase in agricultural productivity, sugar production in Brazil was projected at 37 million tons in the 2022/23 harvest, up 6% compared to the previous cycle and also above the 36.4 million previously estimated.

The production of sugarcane ethanol in the country reached 26.53 billion liters, a little below the 26.6 billion seen previously, but still 0.5% above that produced in the last harvest.

Corn ethanol production in Brazil totaled 3.97 billion liters, growth of 14.4% over the 2021/22 harvest, maintaining the strong pace of other seasons with new ventures and expansions.

In the consolidated 2022/23 harvest, Brazil exported around 29.4 million tons of sugar, which corresponds to an increase of 13% compared to the previous cycle, according to Conab, which cited government data.

“The good result is influenced by the smaller participation of India in the international market, since the unfavorable weather conditions harmed the crop of the Asian country.”

In the 2022/23 harvest, ethanol sales to the foreign market reached 2.84 billion liters, an increase of 58% compared to the previous cycle.

In addition to finding a more favorable market abroad in terms of prices, other factors such as the appreciation of the dollar helped shipments, according to the company.

(By Letícia Fucuchima and Gabriel Araújo and Roberto Samora)