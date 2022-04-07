by Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean crop, with harvest approaching its end, was estimated on Thursday by state-owned Conab at 122.4 million tonnes, virtually unchanged from March’s volume.

But the agency linked to the Ministry of Agriculture has reduced exports and increased expectations for domestic processing of the oilseed, with the country using raw material inventories to take advantage of favorable margins in the industry.

The projected soy production volume for the world’s largest producer and exporter represents an 11.4% drop from 2021, after states in southern Brazil dealt with a severe drought this year. This will collaborate to cut the country’s exports by about 9 million tons of grain in 2022 in the annual comparison.

In line with what the Abiove industry association disclosed at the end of last month, Conab reduced the forecast for soybean exports from Brazil to 77 million tons, about 3 million below the previous projection.

Processing in 2022 was revised up by Conab, to 46.5 million tons, compared to 42.9 million in the March forecast.

“The reduction in the estimate of exports and the increase in domestic crushing are motivated by an expectation of lower exports of soybeans in grains for the second half, since, with crushing margins very attractive, crushing and exports of soybean oil soy must be high…”, commented Conab.

For April, soybean exports are expected to decline by almost 30% compared to the same period last year, after large volumes in the first quarter, according to an estimate by the exporters association Anec.

RECORD CORN

Brazil is expected to harvest a record volume of corn in the 2021/22 season, estimated this Thursday at 115.6 million tons, according to a survey by the National Supply Company (Conab), which revised upwards by more than 3 million tons compared to the March projection, with good development of second crop crops.

“Prospects for increased productivity are present in most states. Only Minas Gerais and Goiás generate some concern due to the reduction in rainfall that occurred after the first half of March and the planting of a small part of the areas outside the ideal window”, said Conab in a report.

According to the state-owned company, “there was a significant increase in the sown area due to attractive market prices and the anticipation of soybean planting, which allowed a broader and more favorable window for the implementation of the crop (winter corn)”.

The area sown in the second crop should reach around 16 million hectares, 7% higher than in the previous season.

Thus, Conab revised the projection of the total corn crop, which until last month was estimated at 112.3 million tons. Now the estimate is for an annual increase of 32.7%.

The second harvest, with planting practically completed, is estimated at 88.5 million tons, up 45.8% from the previous season, which was affected by drought and frost.

With greater supply, Conab raised its 2021/22 corn export forecast for Brazil to 37 million tons, 2 million more than in March and almost double that seen in the previous season.

In addition, it raised the forecast of corn consumption in Brazil 2021/22 to a record 77.2 million tons, compared to 76.5 million in the previous projection.

The 2021/22 cotton crop in Brazil was estimated at 2.83 million tons (feather), practically stable in the monthly comparison, but a jump of almost 20% compared to the previous cycle. The export forecast was maintained at approximately 2 million tons, without major changes compared to last year.

(Edited by Letícia Fucuchima)

